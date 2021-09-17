Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $183,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after acquiring an additional 387,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,473 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 898,960 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,363,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after acquiring an additional 118,216 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE opened at $31.17 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

