Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAXR stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,982.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.