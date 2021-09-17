Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $939,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 179.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 191,166 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,324,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2,466.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 914,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.