Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $138,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,439,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.06. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.