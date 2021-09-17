Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,102 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 98,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 215.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 112,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $21.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74.

