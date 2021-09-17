CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CNP. Barclays raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of CNP opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

