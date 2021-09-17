Centrality (CENNZ) Price Reaches $0.0767 on Top Exchanges

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for $0.0767 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centrality has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $92.07 million and $1.87 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00134136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00045626 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

