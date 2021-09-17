CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,626 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of CF Industries worth $43,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,002,000 after acquiring an additional 145,839 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 144.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,838,000 after buying an additional 77,805 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CF Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,983,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,454,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,769,000 after acquiring an additional 301,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE:CF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.32. 114,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

