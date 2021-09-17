ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down to $23.26

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.26, but opened at $22.27. ChampionX shares last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 4,540 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHX. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.68.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 374.40 and a beta of 3.30.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 317,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 58,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 367,241 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 123,303 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 897,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 41,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
