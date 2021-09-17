ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down to $23.26

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.26, but opened at $22.27. ChampionX shares last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 4,540 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHX. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 374.40 and a beta of 3.30.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 317,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 58,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 367,241 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 123,303 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 897,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 41,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

