ChatCoin Trading Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $39,807.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,395.38 or 0.99943332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00071134 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00068257 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009044 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001254 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002150 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

