Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

CHEK stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth $560,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the second quarter worth $3,346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the second quarter worth $630,000. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

