Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Raised to $112.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s current price.

LNG has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 66,996 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 40,277 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,327,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

