Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.50. 404,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,422,315. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.