Chia Network (XCH) Trading 5.2% Higher This Week

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $345.01 million and approximately $29.29 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for $218.05 or 0.00457953 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00071561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00119707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00177288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.38 or 0.07305334 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,503.35 or 0.99766980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.80 or 0.00835456 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

