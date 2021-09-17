China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIADY opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

