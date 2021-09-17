China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Declares $0.76 Dividend

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.7589 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS CAOVY opened at $10.53 on Friday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

