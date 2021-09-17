China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Declares $0.76 Dividend

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.7589 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
OTCMKTS CAOVY opened at $10.53 on Friday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.
About China Overseas Land & Investment
