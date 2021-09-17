Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.02. Approximately 271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers.

