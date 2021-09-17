Christopher Schmitt Sells 3,577 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $167,618.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,935.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Schmitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20.

Shares of SAIL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.93. 2,327,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,582. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

