CIBC Raises Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target to C$63.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.57.

OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. Altus Group has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $52.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

