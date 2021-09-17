Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 24,083 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 259.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 320.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 96,754 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 18.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 76.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 52.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $110.57 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $116.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.07.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.