Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 27,362 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,362 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 462.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 457,340 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,763 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 428,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 54,578 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 241,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

