Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 30,505 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,505 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in KeyCorp by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 749,850 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in KeyCorp by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

