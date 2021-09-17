Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Director Buys $14,840.00 in Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Director Timothy R. Franson bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $14,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $2.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.40. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 336.43% and a negative net margin of 117.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

