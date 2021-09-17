Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Up 132.7% in August

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,030,000 shares, an increase of 132.7% from the August 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.62. 3,701,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,342. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.36.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
