Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 4,556 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 150.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.75.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $298.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

