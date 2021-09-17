Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,984,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $380.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

