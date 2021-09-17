Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,113,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 20.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,343,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,373,000 after buying an additional 399,774 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 80,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $153.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

In related news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

