Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $181.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.58 and its 200 day moving average is $169.33. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

