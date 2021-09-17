Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CI opened at $205.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.36.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.20.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

