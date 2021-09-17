Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
CI opened at $205.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.36.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.20.
In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.