Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given a $64.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

CSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.52.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.33 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $241.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,717,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $992,048,000 after buying an additional 633,169 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 10,698.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

