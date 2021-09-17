Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $241.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

