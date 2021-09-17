Citigroup Begins Coverage on Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.80 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s current price.

NYSE:CZOO opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Cazoo Group has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

