Citigroup Inc. Has $26.51 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,761 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $26,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 15.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $152.27 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $152.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.55 and its 200-day moving average is $128.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.