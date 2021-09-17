Citigroup Inc. Has $27.60 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,903 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $27,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $129.07 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

