Citigroup Inc. Has $28.94 Million Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 80,425 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $28,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 87.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in AECOM in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

ACM opened at $65.92 on Friday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.95.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.