Citigroup Inc. Has $32.71 Million Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 516,242 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.78% of PNM Resources worth $32,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,415,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,887,000 after buying an additional 1,193,086 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 167.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 856,263 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 131.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,501,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after acquiring an additional 851,943 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 168.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 809,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,702,000 after acquiring an additional 508,029 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,633,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,158,000 after acquiring an additional 348,918 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Argus cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

NYSE PNM opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

