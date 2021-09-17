Citigroup Inc. Sells 62,348 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $31,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

