Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,521 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,425,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 129,905 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 402,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,527,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $10,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.83. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

