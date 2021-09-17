Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,481,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,182,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cloudflare by 78.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,040,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,127,000 after acquiring an additional 458,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KGI Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $133.49 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $133.95. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.64 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.62.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $900,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $4,247,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 857,790 shares of company stock worth $97,858,589. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

