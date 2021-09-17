CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Raised to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $130.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.40 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,645,000 after purchasing an additional 101,170 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 4.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,611,000 after acquiring an additional 73,826 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,836,000 after acquiring an additional 81,480 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 24.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after acquiring an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.