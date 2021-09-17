CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Raised to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.
Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $130.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.40 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,645,000 after purchasing an additional 101,170 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 4.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,611,000 after acquiring an additional 73,826 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,836,000 after acquiring an additional 81,480 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 24.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after acquiring an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
CMC Materials Company Profile
CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.
