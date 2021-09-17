CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $188.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.87. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.83.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,612,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

