CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $66.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMS. Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

CMS stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in CMS Energy by 722.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

