Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Down 61.0% in August

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,300 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the August 15th total of 652,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

CGNT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. 3,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,886. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

