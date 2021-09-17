Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Bought by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 689,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 61,902 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $25,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 1,258.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yon Jorden purchased 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

COHU traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,918. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

