Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $867.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to announce $867.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $880.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $855.90 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $701.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Shares of COLM traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.34. 12,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,267. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $103.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 101.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 66.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 18.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

