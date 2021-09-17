Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 67,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,576 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,889 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 48.0% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 198.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.