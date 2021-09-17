Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CMC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,741 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

