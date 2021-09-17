Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Up 165.9% in August

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 165.9% from the August 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CODYY stock remained flat at $$14.52 during midday trading on Friday. 84,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,873. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

CODYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

