Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Down 73.9% in August

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 38,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,878. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $34.23.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

MGDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.