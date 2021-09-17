Comparing Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) & Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -58.10% -53.37% Sintx Technologies -2,338.18% -36.59% -30.47%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aethlon Medical and Sintx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aethlon Medical presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Sintx Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 106.77%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Sintx Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Sintx Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $660,000.00 81.59 -$7.89 million ($0.65) -5.38 Sintx Technologies $590,000.00 55.69 -$7.03 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aethlon Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats Sintx Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI. The Aethlon segment involves in therapeutic business activities. The ESI segment consists of diagnostic business activities. The company was founded by James A. Joyce in 1991 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

